SZA’s ‘SOS’ tops U.S. album chart for 4th week

Jan. 14 (UPI) — SZA‘s SOS is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift‘s Midnights, followed by Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains at No. 3, Drake & 21 Savage’s Her Loss at No. 4 and Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen‘s Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, ATEEZ’s Spin Off: From the Witness at No. 7, Zach Bryan’s American Heartbreak at No. 8, Lil Baby‘s It’s Only Me and Harry Styles‘ Harry’s House at No. 10.

