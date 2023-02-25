SZA’s ‘SOS’ tops U.S. album chart for 9th week

Feb. 25 (UPI) — SZA’s SOS is the No. 1 album in the United States for a ninth week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart dated Saturday is Paramore’s This is Why, followed by Taylor Swift‘s Midnights at No. 3, Morgan Wallen‘s Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and Bad Bunny‘s Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains at No. 6, Drake & 21 Savage’s Her Loss at No. 7, Rihanna’s ANTI at No. 8, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House at No. 9 and TXT’s The Name Chapter: Temptation at No. 10.