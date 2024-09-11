Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president

Sept. 11 (UPI) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for president Tuesday night following the vice president’s televised debate against former President Donald Trump.

Swift announced her endorsement of Harris to her more than 283 million followers on Instagram as the debate aired live on ABC concluded.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight,” Swift said in the post. “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

The “Shake It Off” singer described Harris as “steady-handed” and a “gifted leader” while praising Walz, the governor of Minnesota, for standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, in vitro fertilization and women’s access to abortion.

“I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” she said, echoing Harris’ description of what another Trump term would look like.

While broadcasting whom she was to vote for, Swift did not instruct her followers to do the same, but to research both candidates.

“The choice is yours to make,” she said.

She signed the post “Childless Cat Lady,” in reference to Trumps’ vice presidential candidate, JD Vance, having said in a 2021 interview that the Democratic Party was led by “a bunch of childless cat ladies.”