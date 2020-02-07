Taylor Swift signs deal with Universal Music Publishing Group

Feb. 6 (UPI) — Taylor Swift is moving from Sony/ATV Music Publishing to Universal Music Publishing Group.

Universal Music Publishing Group announced Thursday that Swift, 30, signed an exclusive global publishing deal, which puts all of the singer’s future creative output under the Universal banner.

“We are honored to welcome @taylorswift13 to UMPG fam!” the company tweeted. “Using her power and voice to create a better world, Taylor’s honest and brave songwriting continues to be an inspiration to countless fans. We look forward to further amplifying Taylor’s voice and songs across the [world].”

Swift was with Sony/ATV for the majority of her career, and is believed to have completed her contract with the company in late 2019. The new UMPG deal reunites her with former Sony/ATV Nashville head Troy Tomlinson, who became chairman and CEO of UMPG Nashville in July.

“I’m proud to extend my partnership with Lucian Grainge and the Universal Music family by signing with UMPG, and for the opportunity to work with Jody Gearson, the first woman to run a major music publishing company,” Swift said in a statement, referencing UMPG chairman and CEO Jody Gerson.

“Troy Tomlinson has been an amazing part of my team for over half my life and a passionate torchbearer for songwriters. It’s an honor to get to work with such an incredible team, especially when it comes to my favorite thing in the world: songwriting,” she added.

Swift signed with Universal Music Group in 2018 after leaving her record label, Big Machine Records. UMG’s Republic Records is now her U.S. record label.

Swift recorded six studio albums with Big Label Records, and has been embroiled in a feud with Big Label Records CEO Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun over her music catalog. Borchetta sold Swift’s catalog to Braun in July.

Swift released her seventh studio album, “Lover,” in August, and the new song “Only the Young” last week. She gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at her life in the new Netflix documentary “Miss Americana,” which started streaming last week.