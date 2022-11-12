Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ tops U.S. album chart

Nov. 12 (UPI) — Pop music star Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights” is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week in a row.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Me,” followed by Bad Bunny‘s “Un Verano Sin Ti” at No. 3, The Beatles’ “Revolver” at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous: The Double Album” at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are The Weeknd‘s “The Highlights” at No. 6, Baby Keem’s “The Melodic Blue” at No. 7, Kodak Black’s Kutthroat Bill: Vol 1 at No. 8, Harry Styles‘ “Harry’s House” at No. 9 and Beyonce‘s “Renaissance” at No. 10.