Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ tops U.S. album chart

Nov. 5 (UPI) — Pop music star Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights” is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Me,” followed by Bad Bunny‘s “Un Verano Sin Ti” at No. 3, Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous: The Double Album” at No. 4 and The Weeknd‘s “The Highlights” at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Arctic Monkeys’ “The Cars” at No. 6, YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Ma’ I Got a Family” at No. 7, Harry Styles‘ “Harry’s House” at No. 8, Jeezy & DJ Drama’s “Snofall” at No. 9 and Beyonce’s “Renaissance” at No. 10.