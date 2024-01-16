‘The Bear,’ ‘Beef,’ ‘Succession’ win big at the Emmy Awards

Jan. 15 (UPI) — The Bear co-stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won Emmy Awards recognizing excellence in television at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles Monday night.

White, Edebiri and Moss-Bachrach scored the Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy prizes. The show also won for Best Comedy, as well as Best Writing and Best Directing for a Comedy.

Married With Children and Dead to Me alum Christina Applegate earned a standing ovation as she tearfully took the stage with assistance to present Edebiri with her statuette.

Applegate — who is a breast cancer survivor — has been battling multiple sclerosis since 2021.

Quinta Brunson won Best Actress in a Comedy for Abbott Elementary.

On the drama side, Jennifer Coolidge won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for White Lotus.

Co-stars Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Matthew MacFadyen earned the Best Actress, Actor and Supporting Actor in a Drama trophies for Succession. The show also won the Emmys for Best Drama, Best Writing and Directing in a Drama.

Beef won for Best Limited Series or Anthology Series and its stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong are going home with the statuettes for Best Actor and Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie.

Niecy Nash-Betts picked up the statuette for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie for Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Paul Walter Hauser won for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie for Black Bird.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver was named Best Scripted Variety Show and won for Best Writing for a Scripted Variety Show, while RuPaul‘s Drag Race was voted Best Reality Competition Show and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah won for Best Talk Show.

Elton John Live! won for Best Variety Special, making John an EGOT entertainer who has received Emmy, Golden Globe, Oscar and Tony awards throughout his career.

GLAAD was honored with the Governors Award for its LGBTQ advocacy.

Anthony Anderson is hosting the gala, which is airing live on FOX.

He kicked off the show singing the theme songs from classic sitcoms like Good Times and The Facts of Life with a choir.

His mother Doris is helping out by holding up cards urging the winners to keep their speeches short.

The program will be available for streaming on Tuesday via Hulu.

It was originally set to take place in September, but was delayed due to the Hollywood writers and actors strikes.

Succession leads the field of nominees with 27 nods, followed by The Last of Us with 24 nominations and The White Lotus with 23.