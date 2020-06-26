The Dixie Chicks change name to ‘The Chicks’

June 25 (UPI) — Country music group The Dixie Chicks has changed its name to “The Chicks.”

The band unveiled the new name Thursday on social media and released the new song “March March.”

The Chicks have yet to issue a statement on the name change. The change follows pressure from those who object to “Dixie” as a nostalgic nickname for the South, specifically the states that composed the Confederacy.

The “March March” music video features footage from protests throughout the years, including recent demonstrations over George Floyd’s death. The video ends with the Chicks encouraging people to vote.

“Use your VOICE. use your VOTE,” text in the video says.

“March March” appears on The Chicks’ forthcoming eighth studio album, Gaslighter. The album also features the singles “Gaslighter” and “Julianna Calm Down,” and is slated for release July 17.

Gaslighter is the Chicks’ first album since Taking the Long Way, released in 2006.

Fellow country music group Lady Antebellum changed its name to Lady A this month due to the word antebellum’s association with the pre-Civil War South.