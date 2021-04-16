‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ draws 495 million minutes to top Disney+ debut

April 16 (UPI) —

The Marvel Studios series starring Anthony Mackie as the Falcon and Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier in the Marvel Studios production where the Falcon learns how to use the shield Captain America (Chris Evans) gave him at the end of Avengers: Endgame debuted on Disney+ on March 19.

Nielsen teased the new metrics in a Twitter post Tuesday. The new metrics show that during the week of March 15-21, “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” drew in 495 million minutes for its premiere episode, topping Marvel series WandaVision, which drew in 434 million minutes in its debut.

“The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” premiere also topped both season premieres of the “Star Wars” spinoff “The Mandalorian” on Disney+.

The streaming service announced last month that “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” became the most watched series premier ever during its opening weekend.

The penultimate episode airing this Friday will feature a showdown between Marvel’s current Captain America John Walker (Wyatt Russell) and the force of Sam and Bucky combined, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Kari Skogland directs the six-episode series with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer.

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” also placed second on the Nielsen’s Originals-only list for the same week, trailing only “Ginny & Georgia” with 540 million minutes, which has released 10 episodes.