‘The Good Fight’: Mandy Patinkin plays wacky judge in Season 5 trailer

June 5 (UPI) — Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of “The Good Fight“ Season 5.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Friday that introduces Mandy Patinkin as Hal Wackner, a wacky judge who creates his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.

Jane Lynch, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier and Charmaine Bingwa co-star.

“The Good Fight” is created by Robert and Michelle King and Phil Alden Robinson. The series is a sequel and spinoff to “The Good Wife,” which starred Julianne Margulies and had a seven-season run on CBS from 2009 to 2016.

“The Good Fight” Season 5 premieres June 24 on Paramount+.