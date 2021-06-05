‘The Good Fight’: Mandy Patinkin plays wacky judge in Season 5 trailer

June 5 (UPI) — Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of “The Good Fight“ Season 5.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Friday that introduces Mandy Patinkin as Hal Wackner, a wacky judge who creates his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.
The preview shows Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) question her role as partner at the Black law firm she runs with Liz Lawrence (Audra McDonald). The season will explore anti-Black discrimination and lack of diversity in the work place, the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and more.
Jane Lynch, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier and Charmaine Bingwa co-star.
“The Good Fight” is created by Robert and Michelle King and Phil Alden Robinson. The series is a sequel and spinoff to “The Good Wife,” which starred Julianne Margulies and had a seven-season run on CBS from 2009 to 2016.
“The Good Fight” Season 5 premieres June 24 on Paramount+.