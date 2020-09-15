‘The Great British Baking Show’ Season 11 to premiere Sept. 25 on Netflix

The streaming service said Tuesday that new episodes of the reality baking competition, known as “The Great British Bake Off” in the U.K., will premiere Sept. 25.
Following the Sept. 25 premiere, new episodes will be added to Netflix every Friday, three days after they air on Channel 4 in the U.K.
“The tent is back open for business!” Netflix tweeted. “On September 25, an all-new season of The Great British Baking Show will start rolling out on Netflix in The US.”
“The Great British Baking Show” aired on BBC Two and BBC One before moving to Channel 4 in Season 8. The new season features returning hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.
In a press release, Channel 4 said the season was filmed in “a bubble” due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The season features 12 new contestants:
- Dave, 30, an armored guard from Hampshire
- Hermine, 39, an accountant from London
- Laura, 31, a digital manager from Kent
- Linda, 61, a retirement living team leader from East Sussex
- Loriea, 27, a diagnostic radiographer from Durham
- Lottie, 31, a pantomime producer from West Sussex
- Makbul, 51, an accountant from Greater Manchester
- Marc, 51, a bronze resin sculptor from Cornwall
- Mark, 32, a project manager from Liverpool
- Peter, 20, an accounting and finance student from Edinburgh
- Rowan, 55, a music teacher from Worcestershire
- Sura, 31, a pharmacy dispenser from London
“The Great British Baking Show” is a competition featuring amateur bakers. The group compete for judges in a series of rounds, with one contestant eliminated in each round.