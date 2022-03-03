‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ coming to Fox Television Stations in fall

March 2 (UPI) — “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is coming to Fox Television Stations this year.

Warner Bros. said in a press release Wednesday that the one-hour talk show will launch in fall of 2022.

“I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living,'” Hudson said in a statement.

“People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — 20 years ago — and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all,” she added. “I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return.”

Warner Bros. unscripted television president Mike Darnell said he’s “thrilled” to be working with Hudson on the show.

“I knew that Jennifer was a force to be reckoned with from the moment I met her nearly 20 years ago,” Darnell said. “From her Grammy-winning career in music, to her Oscar-winning acting career, Jennifer’s amazing talent, big heart and authenticity shine through in everything she does.”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is produced by Warner Bros. unscripted television in association with Telepictures.

The talk show will premiere following the end of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which also hails from Warner Bros. Television and Telepictures.

“The Jennifer Hudson” Show will also launch on Hearst Television, along with additional station groups representing more than 60 percent of the country.

Hudson is known for the film “Dreamgirls” and has since starred in “Cats” and “Respect.” As a singer, she released her third studio album, “JHUD,” in 2014, and the “Respect” soundtrack in August.