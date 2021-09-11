‘The Simpsons’ Season 32 heading to Disney+ on Sept. 29

Sept. 11 (UPI) —

Season 32 brings the series to 706 episodes, all of which are available on Disney+.

Disney+ is adding a collection of “Simpsons” avatars that fans can use to customize their profile in celebration of the new season.

The avatars include Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie, Krusty the Clown, Ralph Wiggum and Dr. Hibbert.

Production on Season 32 wrapped in May. Season 33 is set to premiere on Sept. 26 with a musical episode titled “The Star of the Backstage.” Kristen Bell performs the singing voice for Marge.

Fox has renewed “The Simpsons” for Seasons 34 and 35, carrying the series through 2023.

The show debuted in 1990 and is the long-running, prime-time scripted series in television history.