‘They/Them’ first trailer reveals Kevin Bacon’s conversion camp horrors

June 22 (UPI) — Peacock teased its upcoming original horror film “They/Them” with its first trailer Wednesday showing Kevin Bacon leading an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp.

The Blumhouse slasher film, from award-winning screenwriter John Logan in his directorial debut and producer Jason Blum of “Get Out,” is set to debut Aug. 5.

“They/Them,” formerly titled “Whistler Camp,” stars Kevin Bacon as Owen Whistler who runs a conversion camp for queer and trans campers. The teenagers join Whistler for a week of programming intended to “help them find a new sense of freedom.” Instead, the camp’s methods become psychologically unsettling, as a mysterious killer claims victims and the teens are forced to band together to stay alive.

The teaser trailer opens with Whistler greeting the unsuspecting campers and welcoming them to a “safe space.”

The film also stars Anna Chlumsky as Molly, the camp’s medic and newest employee and Carrie Preston as Cora Whistler, a licensed therapist in charge of the campers’ therapy sessions and wife of camp director Owen Whistler.

Theo Germaine of “4400” plays Jordan, a transgender and non-binary camper from a religious background who has made a deal with their parents to legally emancipate if attending Whistler doesn’t “work.”

“‘They/Them’ has been germinating within me my whole life,” Logan said. “I’ve loved horror movies as long as I can remember, I think because monsters represent ‘the other’ and as a gay kid I felt a powerful sense of kinship with those characters who were different, outlawed or forbidden.”