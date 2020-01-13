Tim McGraw to make Utah tour stop in August

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Country music star Tim McGraw will be making a Utah stop in August as part of his “Here on Earth” tour.

McGraw will perform at USANA Amphitheatre at 5150 Upper Ridge Road in West Valley City on Aug. 27. The outdoor venue seats 20,000 people. Midland and Ingrid Andress will open for the singer.

The tour begins July 10 in Syracuse, New York and ends on Sept. 26 in Chicago, Illinois.

McGraw said by way of a press release: “Anyone who knows me knows how much I love to be outside in the summertime playing music. Everyone is there, sharing the moment, having fun and letting loose.

“To be here on earth in this moment, together, sharing our love for music and getting through all that life is throwing us– that’s what it’s all about.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale next month.

For more information about tickets and tour dates, click here.