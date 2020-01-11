Tina Fey, Amy Poehler to host next Golden Globes gala

Jan. 11 (UPI) — “Saturday Night Live” alumni Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the Golden Globe Awards gala in 2021, NBC announced Saturday.

Fey, who starred in the network’s sitcom “30 Rock,” and Poehler, who fronted the NBC comedy “Parks and Recreation,” previously hosted the Globes in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Comedian Ricky Gervais hosted the most recent edition of the prize presentation on Sunday.

This was the fifth — and what Gervais insisted was the last — time he emceed the event.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestows the Globes on deserving members of the film and TV industries.