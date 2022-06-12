Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis, treatments

NORMAN, Oklahoma, June 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Country and western music giant Toby Keith is battling cancer.

Keith, 60, posted the news Sunday on social media.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Keith wrote. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery.

“So far, so good,” Keith told his fans. “I need to time to breathe, recover and relax.

“I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see fans sooner than later.

“I can’t wait! – T.”

Keith provided no other information surrounding his treatments or prognosis.

The veteran music star has 18 listed concert dates for the remainder of 2022, all but one scheduled for this summer. The last scheduled appearance on Keith’s website is Nov. 12 in Laughlin, Nevada.

Billboard.com reported Keith’s reps indicated some of those shows may be postponed.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.