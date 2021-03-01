‘Tom & Jerry’ tops North American box office with $13.7M

March 1 (UPI) — The animated and live-action adventure “Tom & Jerry” is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $13.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “The Croods: A New Age” with $1.2 million, followed by “The Little Things” at No. 3 with $925,000, “Wonder Woman” 1984 at No. 4 with $710,000 and “The Marksman” at No. 5 with $700,000.

Rounding out the top tier are “Nomadland” at No. 6 with $528,000, “Judas and the Black Messiah” at No. 7 with $500,000, “Monster Hunter” at No. 8 with $460,000, “Land” at No. 9 with $355,000 and “News of the World” at No. 10 with $200,000.

Most of the films are also available on streaming or pay-per-view platforms as part of a strategy to make them appealing to as many people during the coronavirus pandemic.