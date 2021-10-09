Tony Bennett breaks Guinness Record with Lady Gaga collaboration

Oct. 9 (UPI) — Guinness World Records announced Friday that Tony Bennett has broken a record with his latest album. At 95 and 60 days, Bennett becomes the oldest person to release an album of new material.

Bennett and Lady Gaga released the album “Love For Sale” on Oct. 1. On the album, Bennett and Gaga sing Cole Porter standards.

Gaga and Bennett first collaborated on the 2011 track “Lady Is a Tramp.” In 2014, they released the album “Cheek to Cheek” together.

Tracks on “Love For Sale” include the title track, “Night and Day,” and “I’ve Got You Under My Skin.” A video for “Skin” premiered Friday on MTV.

Bennett previously set Guinness World Records for “oldest person to reach No.1 on the US Album Chart with a newly recorded album” for “Cheek to Cheek” and longest time between an original recording and its re-recording, for recording “Fascinating Rhythm” again nearly 69 years later.

Bennett’s 70-year recording career includes such hits as “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “Rags to Riches” and “Because of You.” Other famous covers by Bennett include “Fly Me to the Moon,” “The Very Thought of You,” “MacArthur Park” and “For Once In My Life.”

Bennett has won 19 Grammys, including a Lifetime Achievement Award. He also won two Emmys for his 1996 and 2007 television specials.