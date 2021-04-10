‘Top Gun 2,’ ‘Mission: Impossible 7,’ ‘Star Trek,’ more delayed again

April 10 (UPI) — Paramount announced new release dates for “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Mission: Impossible 7,” a new “Star Trek” film and more films Friday. With the shifting release dates, Universal moved a film into a vacated spot, too.

Deadline first reported Paramount’s new slate and Variety confirmed. Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel vacates its July 2 slot. The follow-up to Cruise’s 1986 hit was originally slated for the 2020 holiday movie season before COVID-19 delays.

“Mission: Impossible 7” was due Nov. 19, but “Top Gun” will take that date, bumping “Mission” to May 27, 2022. Cruise’s spy sequel was in production under COVID-19 safety protocols. An eighth “Mission: Impossible” moves from Nov. 4, 2022 to July 7, 2023.

Deadline reports that “The Forever Purge” will take “Top Gun”‘s place on July 2. It was originally opening July 9, postponed from the 2020 4th of July weekend. “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” also moves to June 18, from its previous July 2 date.

Paramount has set June 9, 2023 as a date for a new “Star Trek” film. However, the studio was entertaining multiple possible “Star Trek” ideas, including one with the cast of J.J. Abrams’ reboot, one written and directed by Noah Hawley, and another proposed by Quentin Tarantino.

Paramount’s “Dungeons and Dragons” reboot moves from May 27, 2022 to March 3, 2023. The “G.I. Joe” spin-off “Snake Eyes” moves earlier, from Oct. 22 to July 23, 2021.

The fourth “Jackass” movie moves from Sept. 3 to “Snake Eyes'” old Oct. 22 date. A Bee Gees biopic directed by Kenneth Branagh opens Nov. 4, 2022.

A Ron Howard animated film, “The Shrinking of Treehorn” opens Nov. 10, 2023 and an untitled Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski film opens Nov. 17, 2023.