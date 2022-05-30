‘Top Gun’ tops North American box office with $124 million

May 29 (UPI) — “Top Gun: Maverick” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $124 million in receipts in its debut weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” with $16.4 million, followed by “The Bob’s Burger’s Movie” at No. 3 with $12.6 million, “Downton Abbey: A New Era” at No. 4 with $5.9 million and “The Bad Guys” at No. 5 with $4.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” at No. 6 with $2.52 million, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at No. 7 with $2.51 million, The Lost City at No. 8 with $1.8 million, “Men” at No. 9 with $1.2 million and “F3: Fun and Frustration” at No. 10 with $1 million.

This weekend’s box-office take for the Top 10 movies is $172.6 million, compared to last weekend’s haul of about $71.5 million.