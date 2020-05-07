Topher Grace, Damon Wayans Jr. join ‘Twilight Zone’ Season 2

By
United Press International
-
Topher Grace is to star in an upcoming episode of "The Twilight Zone." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 7 (UPI) — CBS All Access has announced Topher Grace, Damon Wayans Jr., Kylie Bunbury and Sky Ferreira are set to appear in Season 2 of its sci-fi anthology series, “The Twilight Zone.”

David Krumholtz, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Martinez, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome and Jurnee Smollett have also signed on for roles on the show, which is executive produced by Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg.

Previously announced cast members include Billy Porter, Morena Baccarin, Jenna Elfman, Joel McHale, Colman Domingo, Ethan Embry, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, Chris Meloni, Jimmi Simpson and Daniel Sunjata.

Peele — the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind the contemporary horror classic “Get Out” — is also returning as host of the “Twilight Zone” reboot.

The second season will consist of 10 episodes. No premiere date has been announced yet.

The original show initially ran for five seasons on CBS 1959-64.

