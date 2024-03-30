Tori Spelling files for divorce from Dean McDermott

By
United Press International
-
Tori Spelling (L) and Dean McDermott are divorcing, according to court documents filed Friday. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

March 30 (UPI) — Reality TV personalities Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott reportedly are divorcing after 17 years.

USA TodayE! News and People.com reported the news Friday, citing records from Los Angeles Superior Court, which blamed “irreconcilable differences” for the split.

June 17, 2023 is listed as the date of their separation.

Spelling — who is best known for her acting role on Beverly Hills, 90210 — has requested sole physical custody and joint legal custody of their children: Liam Aaron, 17, Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 12, Finn Davey, 11 and Beau Dean, 7.

The family starred in the reality shows Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, Tori & Dean: Cabin Fever, Tori & Dean: sTORIbook Weddings and True Tori.

