Trailer for Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ asks: ‘What’s a bad miracle?’

Feb. 14 (UPI) — Universal Pictures has released its first trailer for “Nope,” writer-director Jordan Peele’s upcoming thriller, which is set on a California horse-training ranch.

The 2-minute clip has already gotten more than 1.2 million views on YouTube since it was released early Sunday.

“Oscar winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with “Get Out” and then ‘Us.’ Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, ‘Nope,'” a message from the studio said.

“The film reunites Peele with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya, who is joined by Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.”

Michael Wincott and Brandon Perea co-star.

Sunday’s preview shows a ranch house in the middle of nowhere losing electricity at night, while mysterious lights loom at a distance. It also features horses bolting in fear, men and women looking nervously at the sky, dust swirling and one person seemingly sucked up into the clouds.

“What’s a bad miracle?” Kaluuya’s character wonders aloud.