‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ tops North American box office with $60.5M

June 11 (UPI) — Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $60.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at No. 2 with $55.4 million, followed by The Little Mermaid at No. 3 with $22.8 million, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at No. 4 with $7 million and The Boogeyman at No. 5 with $6.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Fast X at No. 6 with $5.2 million, The Super Mario Bros. Movie at No. 7 with $2.1 million, About My Father at No. 8 with $845,000, The Machine at No. 9 with $575,000 and Past Lives at No. 10 with $521,000.