Vegas chapels told to stop Elvis weddings

June 1 (UPI) — Elvis Presley impersonators performing themed wedding ceremonies in Las Vegas, have been told they can no longer use the late musician’s likeness, according to a report in the Las Vegas Journal.

The report, published Tuesday cites a statement from Authentic Brands Group, which licenses Elvis Presley-related merchandise for his estate.

The New York-based branding company issued a cease-and-desist letter to several Las Vegas chapels, according to the story.

The company says the names “Elvis, “Elvis Presley,” and his nickname, “The King of Rock and Roll” are all protected trademarks.

Several owners of wedding chapels in Sin City say the timing of the announcement couldn’t be worse, as the hospitality industry attempts to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This couldn’t hit at a worse time. It’s not a good thing,” Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya said in an interview with The Journal.

“It might destroy a portion of our wedding industry. A number of people might lose their livelihood.”

Authentic Brands Group also manages licensing for the estates of Marilyn Monroe and Muhammad Ali, as well as for retired soccer legend David Beckham and former pro golfer Greg Norman.

The company announced Thursday the release of its Elvis On-Chain, a digital keychain that is part of its Elvis metaverse.

Interest in Presley, who died in 1977, has remained high over the years.

Director Baz Luhrmann‘s biographical movie “Elvis” debuted at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and will be released in the United States on June 24.

The movie stars Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge, with Butler playing The King of Rock and Roll.