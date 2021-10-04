‘Venom’ tops North American box office with $90.1M

Oct. 4 (UPI) — Tom Hardy‘s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $90.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “The Addams Family 2” with $18 million, followed by “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” at No. 3 with $6 million, “The Many Saints of Newark” at No. 4 with $5 million and “Dear Evan Hansen” at No. 5 with $2.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Free Guy” at No. 6 with $2.3 million, “Candyman” at No. 7 with $1.2 million, “Jungle Cruise” at No. 8 with 680,000, “Chal Mera Putt 3” at No. 9 with $644,000 and “The Jesus Music” at No. 10 with $560,000.

Last week’s box-office take for the Top 10 was about $36.1 million when “Shang-Chi” was No. 1 for a fourth weekend.

This week’s overall gross was $128.4 million, including 127.0 million for the top-10 films.

Last year during the first weekend in October, the overall gross was $9.0 million. In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, it was $150.6 million.