Vin Diesel reaches out to Dwayne Johnson about ‘Fast’ reunion

Nov. 8 (UPI) — Vin Diesel took to Instagram on Sunday to try and persuade Dwayne Johnson to return to the “Fast and the Furious” film franchise.

The actors famously had a falling out in 2016 after Johnson publicly accused Diesel of unprofessional behavior while they were making “The Fate of the Furious” together.

Diesel is onboard to star in the 10th “Fast” installment, which is expected to wrap up the series. But Johnson has said he will not work with Diesel again.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” Diesel captioned a photo of the two of them together Sunday.

“The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits,” Diesel added. “I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

Johnson has not yet publicly responded to Diesel’s post, which got nearly 700,000 “likes” in the first three hours it was online.

Diesel started the “Fast and Furious” franchise in 2001 with Paul Walker, who died in a car crash in 2013 at the age of 40. Diesel recently walked Walker’s daughter, Meadow, down the aisle when she got married.