Wasabi the Pekingese wins the Westminster Dog Show

June 14 (UPI) — Wasabi the Pekingese was crowned the winner of the 145th Westminster Dog Show in Tarrytown, N.Y., on Sunday.

He beat out about 2,500 dogs for the title of Best in Show.

Wasabi — a 3-year-old from Pennsylvania — also won first place in the Toy contest earlier in the weekend.

“He’s got the charisma and the movement, the showmanship that you’d like to have in a big ring at a show like this. He’s in his prime and he just looks wonderful,” his owner/handler David Fitzpatrick told Fox Sports Saturday.

The event was moved from its usual home of Madison Square Garden in Manhattan to the Lyndhurst Estate in the suburbs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

No spectators were allowed to watch the competition in person.

The Reserve Best in Show honor went to Bourbon the Whippet.