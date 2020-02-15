Wendy Williams apologizes after remarks toward gay men

Feb. 14 (UPI) —

“I’ll start by saying I apologize. I did not mean to offend my LGBTQ+ community on yesterday’s show,” Williams said. “I did not realize until I got home and watched the second running of our show.”

Williams said she never makes comments on the show from “a place of malice.”

“I didn’t mean to hurt anybody’s feelings. I’m just having a conversation,” the star said. “I’m 55 years old and maybe I sounded … [like] somebody out of touch. I’m not out of touch except for perhaps yesterday for saying what I said.”

“I deeply apologize and I deeply appreciate the support that I get from the community. I will do better,” she promised. “I appreciate you supporting me. Thank you.”

Williams faced backlash after making her remarks during a discussion about Galentine’s Day, an unofficial holiday inspired by the series “Parks and Recreation,” on her show Thursday. She addressed the men in the audience, saying they didn’t understand the holiday, which celebrates female friendships.

“You don’t understand the rules of the day,” Williams said. “I don’t care if you’re gay. You don’t get a mense every 28 days. You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through.”

“And stop wearing our skirts and our heels,” she added. “Just sayin’ girls, what do we have for ourselves? … Lookie here now, gay men, you’ll never be the women that we are. No matter how gay, sir.”

“Queer Eye” star Tan France responded to Williams’ comments by sharing a photo of himself in heels Thursday on Instagram.

Williams finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, in January. The pair split in April 2019 after 21 years of marriage.