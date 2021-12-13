‘West Side Story’ tops North American box office with $10.5M

Dec. 13 (UPI) — Steven Spielberg‘s “West Side Story” remake is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $10.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The screen musical features Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and Ariana Debose. Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in the original 1961 film, plays a new character in the remake.

Coming in at No. 2 this week is “Encanto” with $9.4 million, followed by “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” at No. 3 with $7.1 million, “House of Gucci” at No. 4 with $4 million and “Eternals” at No. 5 with $3.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” at No. 6 with $1.7 million, “Clifford the Big Red Dog” at No. 7 with $1.3 million, “Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers” at No. 8 with $1.29 million, “Dune” at No. 9 with $860,000 and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” at No. 10 with $850,000.

This weekend’s Top 10 movies grossed a total of about $40.2 million. Last weekend’s Top 10 racked up about $46.4 million in receipts when “Encanto” was the No. 1 movie in the United States and Canada.