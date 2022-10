‘Will & Grace,’ ‘Call Me Kat’ star Leslie Jordan dies in car accident

Oct. 24 (UPI) — Actor Leslie Jordan died in an automobile accident Monday. He was 67.

Deadline cited the LAPD’s report that Jordan drove his BMW into a wall in Los Angeles after potentially suffering a medical emergency. People and CNN also confirmed Jordan’s death.

Jordan’s television career began in the ’80s with appearances on “The Fall Guy,” “Night Court” and “Murphy Brown.” He became a television mainstay with a recurring role on “Will & Grace,” “Boston Public” and “Boston Legal.”

The 4-foot 11-inch Jordan won an Emmy for playing Beverley Leslie on “Will & Grace.” The show’s star Sean Hayes tweeted, “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with” following the news.

Eric McCormack also tweeted calling Jordan “the funniest & filthiest southern gent I’ve ever known.”

Jordan’s agent, David Shaul, told People, “He provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being.”

Jordan had 5.8 million Instagram followers, most gained for sharing comical stories and thoughts thoughts during the pandemic.

Recent TV roles include three seasons on “American Horror Story,” the “Will & Grace” revival, an episode of the “Fantasy Island” revival and a regular role on “Call Me Kat.” He was a panelist on “The Masked Singer” and hosted the housecleaning competition “Squeaky Clean.”

In film, Jordan appeared in “Sordid Lives,” “The Help,” “Love Ranch,” “Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday,” “Hero” and more.