William Fichtner replaces Dennis Quaid as Rick Kirkham in ‘Joe Exotic’

July 2 (UPI) — William Fichtner is replacing Dennis Quaid as Rick Kirkham in Peacock’s upcoming scripted limited series, “Joe Exotic.”

Quaid dropped out of the project due to a scheduling conflict.

The series, from showrunner Ethan Frankel and Universal Content Productions, is based on Season 2 of the Wondery podcast Over “My Dead Body” from Robert Moor, which followed Joe ‘Exotic’ Maldonado.

Maldonado and his rival Carole Baskin entered the limelight after appearing in Netflix’s popular “Tiger King” documentary series. Maldonado was an exotic animal lover who bred and used big cats for profit. Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, tried to shut him down.

Kirkham was Maldonado’s reality show producer.

Fichtner joins a cast that includes John Cameron Mitchell as Maldonado, Kate McKinnon as Baskin, Brian Van Holt as John Reinke, Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado, Sam Keeley as John Finlay, Lex Mayson as Saff, Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe and John Marsh Garland as James Garretson.