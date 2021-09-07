‘Wire,’ ‘Boardwalk Empire’ actor Michael K. Williams dead at 54

Sept. 6 (UPI) — “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire” alum Michael K. Williams has died at the age of 54, his family said Monday.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss,” Williams’ family said in a statement to Deadline.

TMZ reported the five-time Emmy nominee was found dead in the living room of his Brooklyn apartment after a relative, who hadn’t heard from him in a couple days, went to check on him.

Drug paraphernalia was spotted on a table nearby, indicating he may have died from an overdose, the website cited unnamed law-enforcement sources as saying.

“No foul play indicated,” a police source insider told the New York Post. “No forced entry, the apartment was in order.”

Williams’ other credits include “12 Years a Slave,” “The Night Of” and “Lovecraft Country.”

He is survived by his mother and son.