‘Wolf Pack’ trailer: Sarah Michelle Gellar stars in new supernatural drama

Jan. 12 (UPI) — Paramount+ is teasing the new series Wolf Pack.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the supernatural teen drama Thursday featuring Sarah Michelle Gellar and Rodrigo Santoro.

Wolf Pack hails from Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis. The series is based on the Edo van Belkom novel and follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills.

“Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf,” an official description reads.

Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray also star.

Paramount+ previously released a teaser that shows Gellar and Santoro’s characters discuss a “dangerous” creature.

Wolf Pack premieres Jan. 26.

Paramount+ will also release Teen Wolf: The Movie, a sequel to the MTV series Teen Wolf, the same day. The streaming service shared a trailer for the film in December.