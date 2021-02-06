‘Yellowstone’ getting prequel series at Paramount+

Feb. 6 (UPI) — A prequel to the contemporary western “Yellowstone” is in the works at Paramount+

The streaming service said Friday it will run a preview for “Y: 1883” during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The series “follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana,” said a news release.

No casting has been announced for the new show, which is expected to debut this year.

Starring Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser and Wes Bentley, “Yellowstone” follows the wealthy and powerful Duttons as they interact with real-estate developers and the U.S. government, while trying to maintain the enormous cattle ranch that has been in their family for generations. The series is going into its fourth season.