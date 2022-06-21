‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1932’ switches to ‘1923’

June 20 (UPI) — Paramount+ announced the next “Yellowstone” prequel’s official title on Monday. “1923” will be the next Taylor Sheridan series about the Dutton family.

The show was first announced as 1932. It stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

“1923” will now encompass the aftermath of World War I and beginning of Prohibition, according to Paramount+.

“1883” showed the Dutton ancestors make the dangerous and deadly trek to Montana. “1923” will show the 20th century Dutton ancestors cope with drought, cattle theft, lawlessness, Prohibition and the beginning of the Great Depression.

Paramount+ launches in the UK on Wednesday. The premiere date for “1923” has not been announced. “Yellowstone” returns for Season 5 Nov. 13 on Paramount Network.