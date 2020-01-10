Amy Schumer feels ‘run down’ after starting IVF

Jan. 10 (UPI) — Amy Schumer is feeling “really run down” after starting in vitro fertilization.

The 38-year-old actress and comedian asked fans for support and advice in an Instagram post Thursday, a week into her IVF treatments.

Schumer shared a photo of her abdomen, which shows bruising from her treatments and her C-section scar. Schumer welcomed her first child, son Gene Attell, with her husband, Chris Fischer, in April.

“I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional,” Schumer captioned the post. “If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do.”

“We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling,” she said.

Singer Selena Gomez, model Tess Holliday and YouTube star Colleen Ballinger voiced their support for Schumer in the comments.

“I’m praying for you and Chris. I’m sorry!” Gomez wrote.

“I appreciate you as a mother, a woman, a public figure, your vulnerability is so powerful,” Holliday said.

“you are amazing. can’t even imagine what you’re going through. sending you all the love and support in the world,” Ballinger added.

Schumer had a difficult first pregnancy, experiencing hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of acute morning sickness, that forced her to cancel the remaining dates of her comedy tour in February. Schumer delivered Gene via C-section due to her endometriosis.

“I was throwing up through the first hour of my C-section,” Schumer recalled on “Informed Pregnancy and Parenting Podcast” in December. “It’s supposed to take an hour and a half — mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis, and that was really scary.”

Schumer is known for the Comedy Central series “Inside Amy Schumer” and the films “Trainwreck” and “I Feel Pretty.” She will star in the new Hulu series “Love, Beth,” which is expected to premiere in late 2020.