CDC investigating possible E. coli link to Wendy’s lettuce

Aug. 20 (UPI) — Public health officials said romaine lettuce on sandwiches at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania may be responsible for an outbreak of E. coli.

The official cause of the illnesses hasn’t been confirmed, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said “many” of those sickened reported eating sandwiches at the fast food restaurant.

“Based on this information, Wendy’s is taking the precautionary measure of removing the romaine lettuce being used in sandwiches from restaurants in the region,” the CDC said.

Wendy’s uses a different kind of romaine lettuces in its salads. The CDC said it’s working to confirm whether Wendy’s lettuce is the source of the E. coli outbreak and whether the lettuce is sold or used at any other businesses.

“CDC is not advising that people avoid eating at Wendy’s restaurants or that people stop eating romaine lettuce,” the agency said.

The E. coli outbreak has sickened 37 people in four states, leading to 10 hospitalizations. No deaths have been associated with the outbreak.

E. coli infection can cause severe abdominal cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting. In children and older adults, it can cause life-threatening kidney failure.