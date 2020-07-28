Utah COVID-19 Tuesday update: 5 more deaths, 446 new cases

UTAH, July 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported five more deaths and 446 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Those who died were:

A Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, hospitalized at the time of death

A Davis County resident between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A San Juan County resident, older than 85 and a resident of a long-term care facility

A Washington County woman between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

With the new deaths, the cumulative total stands at 286.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 541 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.7.%

People tested for the virus in the past 24 hours number 4,651, bringing the total to 514,509.

More numbers

At present, 211 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, the UDoH report says. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 2,295.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after their diagnosis date, number 25,905.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.