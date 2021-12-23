2 drivers stopped in Utah County traveling at speeds up to 108 mph

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two drivers were stopped in Utah County Wednesday traveling at speeds up to 108 mph.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon tweeted: “Today. An F-150 and a Tesla S. They were together and were racing to get the best parking spot at work. The Tesla driver had two small children with him. F-150 at 103. Tesla at 108. I locked the F-150 at 102.”

Both drivers were given tickets, the tweet said.

“I wrote both for speeding and exhibition of speed. Heavy traffic,” the tweet said.