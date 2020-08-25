Utah County search and rescue crews assist 2 lost hikers in Bridal Veil Falls area

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County search and rescue crews assisted two hikers who got lost in the Bridal Veil Falls area early Tuesday morning.

“SAR was called out at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning with a report of two lost hikers,” said a Facebook post from Utah County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue. “The team deployed multiple teams up trail to route find and secure the various exposed portions of trail in search for the victims.”

Once located and assessed and treated for minor injuries, both parties were assisted in a series of tandem rappelled and assisted hand lines en route to the base of the falls and the trailhead, the post said.

All team members and parties were off of the mountain by 8 a.m.