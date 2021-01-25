1.2K customers without power in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah, Jan. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Some 1,232 customers are still without power in Kearns, down from 2,769 customers earlier Monday.

“We are aware of a power outage impacting 2,769 customers in Kearns,” said a tweet from Rocky Mountain Power at 3:15 p.m. “We have dispatched crews to investigate and make repairs. The estimated time of restoration is 8 p.m. To report your outage text ‘OUT’ to 759677.”

The outage was first reported at 2:51 p.m.; the cause was a pole fire.

