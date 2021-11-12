1 adult dead, 1 adult, 4 children injured in crash on I-15 near Scipio

SCIPIO, Utah, Nov. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One adult is dead and another adult and four children are injured after a crash on Interstate 15 near Scipio Friday morning.

“At about 5:30 a.m., a pickup truck pulling a large horse trailer with a sleeping quarters inside it was traveling south on I-15 near mile post 194 when it encountered a semi that was moving slowly as it climbed a grade,” said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

“The pickup ran into the back of the semi trailer with the right front corner of the truck and then went into the median.”

The right front passenger of the pickup thrown into the rear seat of the truck and was found deceased. The driver of the pickup and a child in the backseat suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Three additional children were in the sleeping portion of the trailer and likewise suffered serious injuries.

One lane was closed for several hours, but all lanes have now reopened.

The deceased person has not been identified pending notification of family members.

