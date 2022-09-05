1 airlifted to Ogden hospital following cliff-diving injury at Causey Reservoir

By
Jared Page
-
One person was transported by medical helicopter in fair condition after suffering a back injury while cliff diving at Causey Reservoir, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Photo: Weber County Sheriff's Office

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported by medical helicopter in fair condition after suffering a back injury while cliff diving Sunday at Causey Reservoir.

Deputies responded to the reservoir northeast of Ogden following reports that “a male possibly broke his back while cliff diving,” according to a post on the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The patient’s friend was able to pull the man to shore, where they were met by paramedics who transported the patient to the causeway, the post states.

The patient was wearing a floatation device while cliff diving, “or this incident could have been much worse,” according to the sheriff’s office.

