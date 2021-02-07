1 critically wounded in drive-by shooting outside Magna pre-Super Bowl party

MAGNA, Utah, Feb. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was critically wounded, and a second grazed by a bullet, in an early morning drive-by shooting outside a pre-Super Bowl house party in Magna.

Unified Police Lt. Torin Chambers told Gephardt Daily officers were called to a home on West Cameron Glen Dr. about 1:10 a.m with reports of shots fired. When police arrived they found a group of mostly juvenile partiers leaving the house.

While police were on scene they learned of a male, believed to be under age 21, who had arrived at St. Mark’s Hospital in West Valley City with a gunshot wound and was in critical condition. When his conditioned worsened, he was taken to a trauma unit at another nearby medical center.

“A lot of the people who left the house appear to be juveniles, or at least under the age of 21, but we aren’t sure of any of the ages,” Lt. Chambers told Gephardt Daily. “Again, we’re not sure of the age of the victim, but we believe he’s under 21.”

“We’re being told it was a drive-by shooting. We have a very vague description of a car — gray,” Chambers said.

“Right now I would say there’s not a threat to the public. It appears to be an isolated incident with this house, with the people that were here at the party. Right now, again, it’s just a gray car. There’s really not much to go on.”

Violent crime detectives were interviewing people at the party house as well as the hospital, but say not many appeared eager to help police.

“A lot of the people here aren’t being uncooperative,” Chambers said. “They were inside and they just don’t know much, either.”

A second person, believed to be a juvenile, said he had been grazed by a bullet, but officers had yet to confirm his story.