SLCPD: 1 critically wounded in Glendale neighborhood shooting, suspect at large

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police were on the scene of a shooting Wednesday night that left one victim in critical condition.

The Salt Lake City Police Department posted on Twitter at 7:39 p.m. asking media and others to be careful at the crime scene, saying only the address and “Paramedics took one person to the hospital in critical condition.” A K-9 unit was on the scene in the vicinity of the Riverview Townhomes development.

A post an hour later provided more information, saying investigation started at 6:43 p.m. when SLC911 received a call about a shooting at 1665 South Riverside Drive.

Officers responded and found a man with a critical gunshot wound, police said.

“SLCPD officers, the Salt Lake City Fire Department, and bystanders performed life-saving aid on scene.” Other officers secured the area, located witnesses, and started to search for the suspect and any potential evidence.

Based on available information, the suspect took off before officers arrived, according to SLCPD. Gold Cross Ambulance took the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

“Detectives believe this is an isolated incident. There does not appear to be any imminent danger to the community.” Detectives and departmental crime lab technicians remain on scene investigating.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-22963.