1 dead, 1 injured in Salt Lake City crash near 900 West 200 South

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 5, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead and another hospitalized following a three-car crash Saturday near 900 West and 200 South, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

First responders were dispatched to the crash site at 7:16 p.m.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a post on social media.

Paramedics transported a second person to a local hospital. Their condition has not been released.

The driver believed to have caused the crash has been taken into custody on suspicion of possible impairment, the SLCPD post said.

Police warned of significant traffic delays in the area as the investigation continues.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.