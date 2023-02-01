1 dead, 1 injured in wrong-way crash on I-15; UHP suspects impaired driving

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – Utah Highway Patrol investigators suspect impaired driving may be responsible for a fatal wrong way crash on Interstate 15 early Wednesday morning.

According to UHP spokesman Sgt. Cameron Roden, the crash occurred about 3 a.m. when a driver, identified as an adult female, entered I-15 from Highway 89 and headed south in the northbound lanes before colliding head-on with an oncoming vehicle.

The male driver of that oncoming vehicle was killed in the crash, while the wrong-way driver was seriously injured, Roden said.

Northbound traffic had to be diverted for nearly four hours until investigators could clear the crash scene.

The highway has since reopened.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.