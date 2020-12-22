1 dead, 2 wounded in Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead and two others wounded in a Salt Lake City shooting early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to 1518 S. Main St. at about midnight with reports of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot in the arm near the Main Street Motel. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Offices continued to search the area and found a dead man inside a vehicle on nearby Kensington Avenue just east of Main Street.

A short while later, police received another call about woman who had arrived at St. Mark’s Hospital also suffering a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the victims may be related although the motive for shootings remain unclear.

Police say that while they have yet to identify a suspect or suspects in the case but do not believe there is a threat to the general public.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.